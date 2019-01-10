Asus ZenFone 5Z gets price cut in India, now available for Rs 24,999

Asus ZenFone 5Z the company’s flagship smartphone, is getting a price cut in India. As part of the ongoing Asus Days sale on Flipkart, you can grab the ZenFone 5Z at a discounted price. The ZenFone 5Z with 6GB RAM and 128GB will be made available for Rs 24,999, down from Rs 32,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will be available for Rs 28,999, down from Rs 36,999. Asus ZenFone 5Z was launched in India back in July last year.

Further, Flipkart will offer no-cost EMI options for three and four months with all the ZenFone 5Z models. Plus, there will be Complete Mobile Protection Plan at Rs 399, which often cost Rs 2,499.

To recall, Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ notched display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset with either 6GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available. The handset is backed by a 3300mAh battery and runs on ZenUI which is based on Android Oreo. The Zenfone 5Z houses 12MP + 8MP dual rear sensors with PDAF, OIS, real-time portrait/beautification and 4K video recording. Up front is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

It isn’t surprising to see that Asus is making the ZenFone 5Z available at a discounted price. Speculation is rife that Asus is already working on the successor to the ZenFone 5Z with a “punch hole” display and is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 855 processor. The launch is speculated to happen at 2019 MWC, which kicks off in late February.