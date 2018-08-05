Asus ZenFone 5Z update brings RAW support and other camera improvements

Asus ZenFone 5Z upgrade brings a ton of new features, including RAW file support, the panorama features, and more. Asus ZenFone 5Z upgrade brings a ton of new features, including RAW file support, the panorama features, and more.

Asus ZenFone 5Z has now received a new upgrade that improves on many camera functions. This will improve the range of capabilities of the phone’s dual-rear lenses and the front sensors. The latest update is available in the form of a FOTA package, so it should be seeded automatically. Alternatively, you can download the update manually by visiting Settings>System>System updates.

ZenFone 5Z users will now be able to save images in RAW file format. This will not only allow a compressed file size with higher image quality, but will also help those who choose to edit their own images. In addition, the latest update will also enable panorama mode on the phone, while enabling the flash feature in Pro mode. Also, ZenFone 5Z users will be able to toggle between the on/off buttons in electronic image stabilisation (EIS) mode. These changes come alongside a real-time filters upgrade, as well as improvements in autofocus capabilities and slow-motion video quality.

Speaking of its specifications, Asus ZenFone 5Z features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS notched display and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and is backed by a 3300mAh battery. The ZenFone 5Z runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ZenUI layer on top. It comes in three storage options: 4GB RAM + 64GB memory, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

Zenfone 5Z sports a dual-rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked. This features a 12MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, 8MP OmniVision 8856 sensor with f/2.2 aperture, that offers a 120-degree wide-angle camera. On the connectivity front, this phone features 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, USB OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C (Gen1), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with sensors like Accelerator, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors. Asus ZenFone 5Z starts from Rs 29,999.

