Asus Zenfone 5Z receives 12 new features and 4 camera improve improvements

Asus Zenfone 5Z received two major software updates over the last two weeks that bring 12 new functionalities and 4 camera improvements. The new set of features added to the smartphone includes Lift to Face Unlock. So, users no longer need to press the power button to wake and use face unlock method. Furthermore, it adds new gesture controls and camera features. For example, live filters, panorama and RAW file support.

The recent FOTA updates also claim to improve the existing camera experience in following areas: HDR functionality, manual white balance function in PRO mode, front-facing camera for selfies and boosting audio quality in videos to 192kbps bitrate. In terms of newly added camera functionalities, Asus Zenfone 5Z received support for auto anti-flicker feature. Users can also enable flash and three-dimensional noise reduction feature in PRO mode.

In terms of specifications, Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS notched display and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Powering the handset is a Snapdragon 845 processor and is backed by a 3300mAh battery. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ZenUI layer on top. It has three memory options: 4GB RAM + 64GB memory, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Asus Zenfone 5Z sports 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie camera. It supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, USB OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C (Gen1), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Asus ZenFone 5Z starts at Rs 29,999 for the base variant and goes up to 36,999 for the high-end variant.

