Asus Zenfone 5Z 8GB RAM variant to go on sale in India from July 30

Asus Zenfone 5Z with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting July 30. Earlier this month, the Taiwanese smartphone player announced its flagship Zenfone 5Z in the Indian market in three variants: 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD support). Other two variants are already available to purchase on the e-commerce site.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is available to purchase in India at the starting price of Rs 29,999 for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Asus Zenfone 5Z (256GB) buyers can avail Rs 2,000 discount via Axis Bank credit or Debit cards and EMI plans.

Asus Zenfone 5Z features an all-glass unibody design that measures 153 x 75.65 x 7.7 mm in dimensions and weighs 165 g. Up front, there is an Apple iPhone X-like notch above the display. The phone sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS screen with 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is powered by Qualcomm’s current flagship Snpadragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The Dual-SIM phone runs Android Oreo with the company’s Zen UI on top. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging.

In terms of optics, Asus Zenfone 5Z houses 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras with PDAF, OIS, real-time portrait/beautification and 4K video recording. The selfie shooter is an 8MP one. Connectivity options on Asus Zenfone 5Z includes Wi-Fi (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct and NFC. The handset retains a 3.5mm audio jack and features a USB Type-C port.

