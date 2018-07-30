Asus Zenfone 5Z 8GB RAM variant goes on sale in India today on Flipkart

Asus Zenfone 5Z’s 8GB RAM variant will go on sale in India from July 30 via Flipkart. Asus Zenfone 5Z’s 8GB RAM variant will go on sale in India from July 30 via Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone 5Z’s 8GB RAM variant will go on sale in India from July 30 via Flipkart. This high-end variant of the Asus flagship device will be available at Rs 36,999 and will offer many launch benefits. The Zenfone 5Z, launched as a Flipkart exclusive, had so far been seen in India in two other storage options: 6GB RAM/64GB memory and 6GB RAM/128GB memory. It is available in two colour options: Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver.

Along with the 8GB RAM Asus Zenfone 5Z, users can also get cashback offers, and extra data from Reliance Jio. While Axis credit and debit card holders are eligible for a discount worth Rs 2,000, Axis Bank Buzz card holders can also get an added 5 per cent discount. Jio subscribers can avail cashback worth Rs 2,200, as well as 100GB data, if they recharge under the Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plans. The balance will be credited via JioMoney, in 44 cash vouchers worth Rs 50 each.

Featuring a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS display, the Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with a notch over the display, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen is protected courtesy of Corning Gorilla Glass. Based on ZenUI 5.0, over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, Zenfone 5Z runs Snapdragon 845, and is powered by a 3300mAh battery with support for fast charging. With Face Unlock capabilities, this Asus phone has also been listed among the first smartphone that will receive Android P.

Zenfone 5Z sports a dual-rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked. This features a 12MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, 8MP OmniVision 8856 sensor with f/2.2 aperture, that offers a 120-degree wide-angle camera. On the connectivity front, this phone features 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, USB OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C (Gen1), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with sensors like Accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

