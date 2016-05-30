Asus unveils Zenfone 3, flagship Zenfone 3 Deluxe and Zenfone 3 Ultra: All you need to know

Asustek has unveiled its Zenfone 3 smartphones series – Zenfone 3, Zenfone 3 Deluxe and Ultra – ahead of the annual Computex technology conference in Taipei. Asustek has unveiled its Zenfone 3 smartphones series – Zenfone 3, Zenfone 3 Deluxe and Ultra – ahead of the annual Computex technology conference in Taipei.

Asustek has unveiled its Zenfone 3 smartphones series – Zenfone 3, Zenfone 3 Deluxe and Ultra – ahead of the annual Computex technology conference in Taipei. The company also launched a new Zenbo robot, ZenBook 3 laptop and Asus Transformer series that comes in three new 2-in-1s; the Transformer 3, Transformer 3 Pro and Transformer Mini.

Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe will be available starting at $499 (Rs 33,590 approx), Zenfone 3 at $249 (Rs 16,752 approx) and Zenfone 3 Ultra version at $479 (Rs 32,217 approx).

The Zenfone 3 Deluxe is the flagship model of the series, has a full metal body with invisible antenna bands. It has a 5.7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display and a 79 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Zenfone 3 Deluxe runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Series processor with Adreno 530 GPU, and integrated X12 LTE modem, as well as up to 6GB RAM.

ZenFone 3 Deluxe gets a 23MP camera with the latest Sony IMX318 image sensor, f/2.0 aperture lens, and 4-axis optical image stabilization and 4K video recording. The Zenfone 3 Deluxe has Type-C USB chargers with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

ZenFone 3 has a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Super IPS+ display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and rear of the phone. It runs Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, up to 4GB RAM, has 16MP rear camera and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

ZenFone 3 Ultra has a big 6.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, full metal unibody design, runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor, Adreno 510 graphics, and has up to 4GB of RAM. It also features a 23 MP rear camera and has a fingerprint scanner on the front.

ZenFone 3 Ultra has a 4600mAh battery and Quick Charge 3.0 technology. Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra looks like an enlarged version of Samsung Galaxy Note 5, in terms of design.

