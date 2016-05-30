Follow Us:
Asus unveils Zenfone 3, flagship Zenfone 3 Deluxe and Zenfone 3 Ultra: All you need to know

Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe is the flagship model of the series, has a full metal body with invisible antenna bands and is only 4.2mm thick at the edge.

Written by Shruti Dhapola | Taipei/taiwan | Updated: August 5, 2016 12:38:29 pm
Asustek has unveiled its Zenfone 3 smartphones series – Zenfone 3, Zenfone 3 Deluxe and Ultra – ahead of the annual Computex technology conference in Taipei. The company also launched a new Zenbo robot, ZenBook 3 laptop and Asus Transformer series that comes in three new 2-in-1s; the Transformer 3, Transformer 3 Pro and Transformer Mini.

Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe will be available starting at $499 (Rs 33,590 approx), Zenfone 3 at $249 (Rs 16,752 approx) and Zenfone 3 Ultra version at $479 (Rs 32,217 approx).

The Zenfone 3 Deluxe is the flagship model of the series, has a full metal body with invisible antenna bands. It has a 5.7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display and a 79 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Zenfone 3 Deluxe runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Series processor with Adreno 530 GPU, and integrated X12 LTE modem, as well as up to 6GB RAM.

WATCH VIDEO | Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe First Look

ZenFone 3 Deluxe gets a 23MP camera with the latest Sony IMX318 image sensor, f/2.0 aperture lens, and 4-axis optical image stabilization and 4K video recording. The Zenfone 3 Deluxe has Type-C USB chargers with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

ZenFone 3 has a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Super IPS+ display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and rear of the phone. It runs Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, up to 4GB RAM, has 16MP rear camera and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

ZenFone 3 Ultra has a big 6.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, full metal unibody design, runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor, Adreno 510 graphics, and has up to 4GB of RAM. It also features a 23 MP rear camera and has a fingerprint scanner on the front.

ZenFone 3 Ultra has a 4600mAh battery and Quick Charge 3.0 technology. Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra looks like an enlarged version of Samsung Galaxy Note 5, in terms of design.

The author is in Taipei at the invitation of Asus, which paid for travel and accommodation.

