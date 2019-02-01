Asus starts rolling out new FOTA updates to Zenfone Max M2, Max Pro M2

Asus has started rolling out a new over the air (OTA) update for its ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 in India. The updates for both the devices are being rolled out in batches to avoid server congestion.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 update comes with a FOTA update version number 15.2016.1901.186 and the Zenfone Max M2 update sports a version number 15.2016.1901.156.

The new OTA update for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 adds supports for AI camera scene detect and an upgrade to the device’s touch screen firmware. It brings improvements for the front camera and system power consumption management. Finally, the update also adds Android’s January 2019 security patch update.

Coming to the Zenfone Max M2 OTA update, it brings support for AI scene detection along with new updates and optimisations for the camera system and Android. The OTA update comes paired with Google’s Android security patch for January 2019.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available in three RAM/internal storage options – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Zenfone Max M2 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. Both the devices sell exclusively on Flipkart.