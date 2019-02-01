Toggle Menu Sections
Asus starts rolling out new FOTA updates to Zenfone Max M2, Max Pro M2https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/asus-starts-rolling-out-new-fota-updates-to-zenfone-max-m2-max-pro-m2-5564714/

Asus starts rolling out new FOTA updates to Zenfone Max M2, Max Pro M2

Asus has started rolling out new FOTA updates to its Zenfone Max M2 and Max Pro M2 in India bringing Android's January 2019 security patch update.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update, ZenFone Max M2 FOTA Update, Zenfone Max M2 update, Zenfone Max Android Pie update, Zenfone Max Android Pie, Zenfone Max Pro M2 update
The new OTA update for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 adds supports for AI camera scene detect and an upgrade to the device’s touch screen firmware.

Asus has started rolling out a new over the air (OTA) update for its ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 in India. The updates for both the devices are being rolled out in batches to avoid server congestion.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 update comes with a FOTA update version number 15.2016.1901.186 and the Zenfone Max M2 update sports a version number 15.2016.1901.156.

The new OTA update for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 adds supports for AI camera scene detect and an upgrade to the device’s touch screen firmware. It brings improvements for the front camera and system power consumption management. Finally, the update also adds Android’s January 2019 security patch update.

Coming to the Zenfone Max M2 OTA update, it brings support for AI scene detection along with new updates and optimisations for the camera system and Android. The OTA update comes paired with Google’s Android security patch for January 2019.

Also Read: Asus ZenFone Max Pro 2 ‘Titanium’ colour variant goes official in India

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available in three RAM/internal storage options – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Advertising

Zenfone Max M2 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. Both the devices sell exclusively on Flipkart.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HMD Global to launch 6GB RAM variants of Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus in India: Report
2 Oppo K1 India launch date revealed, will be sold exclusively on Flipkart
3 Xiaomi Redmi Go up for pre-orders, price revealed