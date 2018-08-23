Follow Us:
Asus rolls out OTA update with August 2018 Android security patch for Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 OTA update brings August 2018 Android security patch, bug fixes and new features to enhance customer experience and security.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2018 3:03:49 pm
Asus has started rolling out a new over-the-air (OTA) update for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 with the August 2018 Android security patch. Asus has said that this update will be pushed out to the devices  in phases.

The update also brings the August 2018 Android security patch along with bug fixes and new features to enhance customer experience and security. To check if your smartphone has got the update, head to the settings panel, then open the system tab and press system update. If your device has received the update, it will show up there.

A post on the Asus ZenTalk forum stated that the new update improves NFC functionality for Google Pay and other compatible apps. However, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 doesn’t come with NFC support.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with the Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes in three RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, and 6GB/64GB internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery.

As for the cameras, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera sensor with a f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

