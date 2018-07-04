Asus ROG Phone with Snapdragon 845 processor to launch in India this year

Asus has confirmed to launch the ROG gaming phone in the Indian market. Asus has confirmed to launch the ROG gaming phone in the Indian market.

Asus plans to launch its ROG-branded gaming smartphone in India this year, CEO Jerry Shen confirmed. However, Asus has not mentioned the official unveiling date or price of the device. The Asus ROG Phone was announced during the company’s press event at Computex 2018 in Taipei.

Asus’s gaming smartphone is its first mobile device to be made under the Republic of Gamers brand. Seen as a rival to the Razer Phone and Xiaomi’s Black Shark, the ROG Phone is powered by a special version of the Snapdragon 845 processor, which is clocked at 2.96GHz.

The company has incorporated a detachable AeroActive Cooler, which the company claims will keep the processor from overheating during an intense gaming session. Plus, the ROG Phone also features 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 512GB of internal storage.

Perhaps what makes the ROG Phone so unique is the fact that the display comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, although that’s less than the Razer Phone’s 120Hz. The AMOLED screen comes in at 6 inches with an 18:9 aspect ratio, with a 2160×1080 resolution. The gaming handset has not one, but two USB Type-C ports, one of which is placed on the side, so you can game in a landscape orientation while charging. Notably, both ports have different specifications.

The one on the bottom is USB 2.0 and supports 20W fast charging, while the one on the side is USB 3.1 Gen 1, but only supports 15W fast charging. Asus claims the 20W fast charging will get you to 60 per cent of the 4,000mAh battery in 33 minutes.

The ROG Phone also comes with two AirTrigger sensors. These two touch sensors are mounted at the top of the display. There’s a third AirTrigger sensor that is accessible in portrait mode. Asus says that each sensor is programmable and only requires 20 grams of force to press. As far as extra accessories are concerned, there’s a TwinView Dock that enables dual-screen gaming and comes with a quad-speaker sound system, two physical trigger buttons, enhanced cooling for the phone and a 6,000 mAh extended battery.

While any smartphone is capable of running graphics-intensive games, Asus ROG Phone is targeted at those people who are serious about mobile games. While the community of hardcore mobile gamers may be small in India, but it does exist. For now, the ROG Phone is the most powerful gaming mobile device on the market – and yes, it is coming to India soon.

