Asus ROG phone vs OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1: Design, camera, performance, price comparison

Asus ROG Phone has been launched in India at a price starting Rs 69,999. The device focuses on providing its users with the best mobile gaming experience. However, if you don’t have a budget of Rs 70,000, but still want similar performance and specifications you can look directly at the OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi’s Poco F1. The OnePlus 6T starts at Rs 37,999, whereas the Poco F1 starts at 20,999. We compare Asus ROG phone with OnePlus 6T and Poco F1 based on price, specifications, and features:

Asus ROG phone vs OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1: Price in India

Asus ROG Phone comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 69,999 and is available for users to purchase exclusively on Flipkart. The device is available with a no-cost EMI scheme starting at Rs 5,834. Consumers can get up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange. Axis Bank Buzz card users will be able to get an instant discount of Rs 200. Flipkart is also offering a complete mobile protection plan at Rs 999.

OnePlus 6T comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 37,999, the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999 and the 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 45,999.

Poco F1 is priced starting at Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 23,999, while its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 28,999. The Poco F1 is also available in an Armoured edition, which is priced at Rs 29,999.

Asus ROG phone vs OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1: Design and Display

When it comes to looks, the Asus ROG Phone might be one of the most uniquely designed smartphones you can ever find. From the front, it might look like a normal 6-inch smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. However, when you look at the back it is a completely different story. The device looks like a portable gaming laptop, with an aggressive design and an RGB logo.

Asus has also integrated two customisable Airtrigger buttons on the right edge for giving users a better gaming experience. The device sports two USB Type-C ports on the device, which they say will help users charge their smartphones at the same time they are using a gaming accessory on the other port. Asus ROG Phone sports a 6.0-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and comes with HDR support for a good viewing experience.

OnePlus 6T looks pretty similar to its predecessor, OnePlus 6, which has been the case for all T variants of OnePlus smartphones. The only noticeable differences are the missing physical fingerprint sensor and the waterdrop notch. The device sports a glass and metal sandwich, like most high-end smartphones currently available in the market. Additionally, OnePlus has done away with the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a bit odd for a company that trolled everyone who was doing the same earlier.

The OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display, which consists the sensor for an in-display fingerprint sensor and has a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It comes with a display refresh rate of 60Hz.

Xiaomi Poco F1 is a mid-range smartphone sporting a polycarbonate build, which does not match the standards of the above two smartphones. However, considering the price and specifications of the device it might not have been possible for the company to provide a premium build. But, for the people who do not want to use a polycarbote smartphone, Xiaomi does have an Armoured Edition of the smartphone with a Kevlar back panel.

Poco F1 sports a notched 6.18-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The notch is very big, which might be due to the multiple sensors and dual cameras being integrated into it. The bottom chin on the phone is also thick, which houses the notification LED light.

Asus ROG phone vs OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1: Camera

The Asus ROG Phone has one of the best looking dual camera setups that you might find in any smartphones. It sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 12MP Sony IMX363 dual pixel image sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 paired with an 8MP secondary 120-degree wide angle sensor. It also supports 4-axis, 4 stops optical image stabilisation along with 0.03 seconds phase-detection autofocus. The cameras are capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps and super slow-mo 1080p videos at 240 fps.

OnePlus 6T comes with a dual camera setup on the back, which consists of a 16MP primary Sony IMX519 sensor and a 20MP secondary camera sensor with a f/1.7 aperture. The cameras are capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps and super slow-mo 1080p videos at 240 fps.

On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor, which comes with a f/2.0 aperture and supports EIS (electronic image stabilisation). OnePlus has recently added a Nightscape mode to the phone’s camera software, which is meant to enhance low-light photos.

The Poco F1 sports dual-rear camera consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with a f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. Both the cameras come with dual pixel PDAF and are capable of recording slow-mo 1080p videos at 240 fps. It has a 20MP front-facing camera and includes an IR illuminator to support facial recognition.

Asus ROG phone vs OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1: Processor, Battery, and Memory

Asus ROG Phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.96GHz. It is coupled with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with AI and scheduled charging for battery protection.

OnePlus 6T is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The device is available in three RAM/internal storage variants – 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage option. All of this is backed by a 3,700mAh non-removable battery.

Just like the two above Xiaomi Poco F1 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The Poco F1 comes in three RAM and storage configurations as well including – 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging technology.