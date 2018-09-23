Asus ROG Phone could start shipping in October: Report

Asus ROG phone said to begin shipping out between October 22 and October 24 this year. Asus ROG phone said to begin shipping out between October 22 and October 24 this year.

Asus ROG Phone could start shipping in October this year. As per a listing on the website, GearBest, Asus ROG might release in late October this year. The listing reveals that the phone could be priced at $1,320 (around Rs 95,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and the gaming smartphone will begin shipping out between October 22 and October 24. Reports speculate, that orders for the device placed via Asus’s official website might begin shipping a bit earlier, on October 19.

For those who are still not aware of Asus ROG phone, it is the company’s first gaming smartphone. The phone features a tall 6-inch AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset. Asus ROG phone comes with 8GB of RAM paired with either 128GB or 512GB of native storage. Apparently, Asus is also planning to offer the ROG Phone in 4GB and 6GB RAM models as well.

In terms of camera, the phone houses a main 12MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera on the rear side. Up front, Asus ROG phone has 8MP sensor unit. It runs Android Oreo right out of the box and packs a big 4,000mAh battery. Further, the phone includes two USB Type-C ports, one of which is placed on the side, to enable users to play a game in a landscape orientation while charging. Asus ROG phone high-end model that packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage is said to cost $1,620 (roughly Rs 1,17,000).

