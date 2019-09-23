Asus introduces ROG Phone II in India for Rs 37,999 – and it’s all about monster specifications

Asus has launched the ROG Phone II in India, the flagship gaming smartphone and the follow-up to last year’s ROG Phone. The smartphone’s price in India is Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs 59,999 for 12GB/512GB model.

One of the main selling points of the ROG Phone II is its 6.59-inch Full HD 1080p AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is a 10-bit panel with HDR support and boasts a 500,000:1 contrast ratio. The screen also comes with an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone II is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. This is an octa-core chipset is built on a 7-nanometer manufacturing process, with a 2.96GHz clock speed. It is paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/512GB storage.

For cameras, there is a dual-camera (48MP primary + 13MP ultra-wide angle lens) setup on the back, and a 24MP selfie camera on the front. On the software side, Asus ROG Phone II still packs its ROG skin, but users have an option to change the UI to ZenUI 6 during the initial setup.

Another highlight of the ROG Phone II is its massive 6,000mAh battery, which is among the biggest we’ve seen on a flagship smart[phone. The 6,000mAh battery uses 30W fast charging to fill it up. Other features of the ROG Phone II include a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports and dual front-facing speakers.

Along with its monster specifications, the ROG Phone II will also include a number of accessories including the new dual-screen TwinView Dock, which adds a second 120Hz OLED display and a cooling fan, and ROG Kunai Gamepad for turning your phone into a Nintendo Switch-style handheld gaming system.

The market for ultra-high-end smartphone is gaining momentum in India, and Asus is trying to break into the top-end segment with the ROG Phone II. This is Asus’ latest shot to bring a smartphone that competes with the likes the Galaxy Note 10+ and OnePlus 7 Pro in the premium segment.

The company believes users who want to experience the best graphics and performance will gravitate towards buying the ROG Phone II. The popularity of games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite will help Asus to target the right audience with its latest gaming smartphone.