Asus ROG Phone for gamers launched in India, starts at Rs 69,999

Asus’ Republic of Gamers branded gaming smartphone has been launched in India. The phone is priced at Rs 69,999 , and will be made available on Flipkart starting November 29. Announced at this year’s Computex trade show in Taiwan, the ROG Phone is an Android-powered smartphone with high-end specs and a slew of compatible accessories that promise to offer the top-notch experience for mobile gamers.

Basically, the ROG Phone is aimed at hardcore mobile gamers who want powerful specifications and console-like features on a smartphone. The device features a 6-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 1ms response time, and also supports HDR.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that is overclocked at 2.96GHz, along with the world’s first 3D vapor-chamber cooling system and an AeroActive Cooling Case that comes bundled with the ROG Phone.

There’s even a second USB Type-C port and headphone jack on the side the AeroActive, allowing you to easily charge it while using it in landscape mode.

The handset also features a set of ‘Air Trigger’ ultrasonic sensors that Asus say allow the shoulders of the device to act as extra buttons. Interestingly, these are programmable, meaning you’ll be able to use it with any game that supports remapping the controls.

It sports 8GB RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage. On the back, it sports a 12MP f/1.7 primary sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There’s an 8MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device comes with a rather generous 4,000 mAh battery. Barring its high-end specifications, the ROG Phone has dual front-facing stereo speakers, along with support for Aura RGB lighting (which can be customized). The smartphone runs on ROG UI, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

What’s interesting though, is the set of compatible accessories that will be supported by the ROG Phone. There’s a TwinView Dock that basically enables dual-screen gaming and packs in a quad-speaker sound system, two physical trigger buttons, enhanced cooling mechanism and a 6,000 mAh extended battery.

Then there’s a Mobile Desktop Dock that allows you to hook the ROG Phone up to a 4K display, mouse, and keyboard. And not to forget, there’s the Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock that features dual analog joysticks, dual triggers/bumpers, a D-pad that you would expect with a gaming controller.