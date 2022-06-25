scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch soon: All we know so far

The Asus ROG Phone 6 will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and is likely to launch with new first-party gaming accessories.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
June 25, 2022 1:46:27 pm
Asus ROG Phone 6Here's all we know about Asus ROG's next gaming phone. (Image Source: Asus ROG)

Asus ROG is set to launch its latest gaming smartphone in the market next month. The new phone is the ROG Phone 6. Succeeding the ROG Phone 5 and 5S, the ROG Phone 6 is set to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and other flagship-grade specifications.

The ROG Phone 6 is expected to launch on July 5 next month, making it one of the first device to launch with the new Snapdragon 8-series chip. Ahead of the launch, here’s all we know about the Asus ROG Phone 6 so far.

Design

Similar to the design of previous Asus ROG Phones, we see that the ROG Phone 6 will also feature a very angular, gamer-like look and feel.

Asus ROG Phone 6, Asus ROG, ROG Phone 6, Here’s the expected design of the ROG Phone 6. (Image Source: TENAA)

A camera island and a secondary display on the back of the phone can be seen along with an ROG logo. The design seems more symmetric than previous editions of the phone in landscape mode.

Specifications and features

The Asus ROG phone 6 was recently spotted on certification websites like Geekbench, 3C and TENAA, thanks to which we have some more insight on the gaming phone. The device is expected to launch in two models, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, both of which are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Also Read |Nothing to OnePlus: Most anticipated phones expected to launch in July 2022

The phone is also expected to pack a large 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Other expected features include up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

The ROG Phone 6 is also expected to come with a large, 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phone is expected to feature two USB Type-C charging ports to charge the phone, with one on the bottom and another on the side to help with charging the device while playing games in landscape mode.

