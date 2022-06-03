Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch on July 5: What to expect

Asus’ ROG Phone series have produced some of the most powerful phones each year and it seems 2022 will be no different with the new ROG Phone 6 that succeeds the ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5S (in some markets).

Asus ROG has now just confirmed that the new ROG Phone 6 will be launching on July 5 this year. The launch event kicks off at 8pm Taipei time (5:30pm IST). Here’s what to expect from the newest ROG Phone this year.

Asus ROG Phone 6: What to expect

While Asus has been mum on details about the ROG Phone 6, it is extremely likely that the phone is going to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that was revealed earlier this year. ROG Phone variants in the past have always launched with the latest flagship chip offered by Qualcomm at the time and the ROG Phone 6 should be no different.

Besides, Qualcomm had already confirmed that Asus ROG will launch a phone with the new chip later this year during the launch of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Other features are not yet known, but in typical ROG Phone fashion, we are likely to see a large screen with high refresh rate and touch sampling. The phone will also likely preserve a big battery as the series has in recent years for longer gameplay time, as well as include the signature ROG shoulder trigger buttons that serve as gaming triggers when you turn the phone in landscape mode.

We should also see a new design for the cooling vent on the back, along with the RGB logo ROG phone models usually feature. The brand may also launch some new accessories to go with the phone, to further enhance your gaming experience. This could include new audio devices, cooling pads gamepads and similar attachments that users will be able to buy separately.

With about a month left until the launch of the ROG Phone 6, the company is expected to confirm more details about the phone in the coming weeks.