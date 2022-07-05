Asus ROG Phone 6 series launched in India: Check price, specifications

Asus today launched the ROG Phone 6 series in India. The new gaming phones comprising the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro will succeed the ROG Phone 5 from last year. New additions include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 165Hz refresh rate.

Here’s all you need to know about the Asus ROG Phone 6 series, including price, features, specifications and more.

Asus ROG Phone 6: What’s new?

The Asus ROG Phone 6 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and 2K (WQHD+) resolution. The phone also has 720Hz touch sampling rate and 23ms touch latency. This 2.5D glass panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Inside the phone is the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with Adrena 730 GPU. This is coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Asus has also implemented a dedicated Pixelworks i6 display processor that will add additional frames in on-screen content to make the viewing experience smoother.

The ROG Phone 6 also features an IPX4 certification, an in-display fingerprint sensor and the new AirTrigger 6 shoulder triggers with grip-press detection for gaming. The phone also sports an illuminated ROG logo on the back panel which is RGB.

For the camera, we have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with a 13MP ultrawide camera and an unspecified macro camera. There is also a 12MP front facing camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro come with 2 years of software updates and two years of security patches. (Express Photo)

Other features include 8K video recording, 3.5mm headphone port, NFC, a tri-microphone array, stereo speakers and 12 5G bands. The phone also comes with Android 12 out of the box with a custom skin and Asus promises two years of system updates and two years of security patches.

The phone has a 6000mAh battery, with two USB type-C ports for charging, one on the bottom and another on the side. A 30W charger is shipped with the device.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro: What’s new?

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro variant is largely the same device as the ROG Phone 6, with some major changes in key areas. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with the same display and camera setup.

However, we have 18GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage now. On the back panel, instead of the illuminated RGB ‘ROG’ logo, we have an ROG Vision colour PMOLED secondary display panel, which can show notifications and other elements. The rest of the specifications of the ROG Phone 6 Pro is the same as the vanilla ROG Phone 6.

Pricing and availability

The Asus ROG Phone 6 which features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 71,999 and will be available in black and white colourways.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro variant that comes with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 89,999 and comes in a single white colour variant.