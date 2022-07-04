Asus ROG Phone 6 series launching tomorrow: How to watch livestream

Asus will launch the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro smartphpones at its “For those who dare” virtual event which will start streaming from 5.20 PM on July 5. You can watch the event live as it happens on the YouTube stream below.

Asus ROG Phone 6: Expected specifications

The ROG Phone 6 has been spotted on certification websites like Geekbench, 3C and TENAA which gives us a few insights into the gaming phone. Both the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets The ROG Phone 6 is expected to come with a large 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to come with up to 18GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a triple-camera rear setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

It could come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The ROG Phone 6 could feature two USB Type-C charging ports to charge the phone: one on the bottom of the device and one on the side of the device so that it can easily be charged even in landscape mode.

Asus ROG Phone 6: Expected design

The ROG Phone 6 would probably come with the same angular gamer-centric design language that has been the signature of its predecessors. Renders leaked by Evan Blass of 91Mobiles show a hexagonal camera island and gamer aesthetic graphics on the back of the phone. Additionally, it also seems to have a secondary display on the back panel.

The AeroActive Cooler for the ROG Phone 6 shown in the renders look a little bulkier than its predecessor and looks like it has two additional buttons. The renders also show a “Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus” case for the device with cutouts for the camera island, rear display and air triggers (which act as shoulder buttons while playing games).