Asus ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor

Asus has now confirmed the availability of two new devices in the ROG 5 series which include the ROG Phone 5S and the ROG Phone 5S Pro.

Both the smartphones come with the new 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset and pack a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. While the ROG Phone 5s comes with up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM the ROG Phone 5s Pro comes in only 18GB LPDDR5 RAM configuration.

Both smartphones have near-identical specifications. The key difference between the standard ROG Phone 5 model and the new phones is the presence of the new chipset. Here is everything you need to know about the new ROG smartphones.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro: Specifications

Both the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED E4 display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphones come with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Both ROG smartphones measure 173×77 x9.90mm and weigh 238 grams. Under the hood, both the devices are powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC with Adreno 660 GPU.

As far as cameras are concerned, both smartphones pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, the gaming smartphones pack a 24MP shooter.

Both Asus ROG smartphones pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. They also sport dual front stereo speakers.

While the ROG Phone 5s comes with 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB LPDDR5 RAM configurations, the ROG Phone 5s Pro is only offered with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The ROG Phone 5s features UFS 3.1 storage in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro features only 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphones run on Android 11 with ROG UI skin on top.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro: Variants, Pricing

The gaming smartphones have been listed on the official website of the company. While The ROG Phone 5s will be offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options, the ROG Phone 5s Pro on the other hand comes in a sole Phantom Black colour option.

There is no information regarding the pricing of the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro as of now. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.