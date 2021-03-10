ROG Phone 5: Asus announces flagship gaming-focused smartphone with 5G support

Asus announced its flagship ROG Phone 5 on Wednesday, its most powerful gaming-focused smartphone on the market. The new phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and powerful audio.

Asus’ newest gaming smartphone is the fourth iteration of the ROG Phone, which succeeds last year’s ROG Phone 3. Not only does the ROG Phone 5 has the latest hardware, but it also has a few gaming-centric features and is available with several optional accessories that elevate the gaming experience. These include the AeroActive 5 cooling fan that now has two physical AirTrigger buttons and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The accessory can be used as a kickstand.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Price in India, sale date

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs 57,999 for the 12GB/256GB RAM version and an 8GB/128GB variant is available for Rs 49,999. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999 and will feature 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The highest-end ROG Phone 5 Ultimate features 18GB RAM and 512GB storage and will be available for Rs 79,999. The phones will on sale from April 15, 2021 on Flipkart at 12 noon.

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will be available in limited quantities. All three models feature a faster processor, an AMOLED display, and bigger battery life.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The phone has more or less the same design as its predecessor but now has the traditional ROG backlit logo with the dot matrix display on the rear. For a change, though, Asus is bringing back a 3.5mm headphone jack to the ROG Phone 5.

The ROG Phone 5 has impressive specs, and it just shows. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, the same chipset that powers the Mi 11 and the soon-to-be-announced OnePlus 9 series. The ROG Phone 5 has more RAM than any other smartphone and has a 6000mAh battery inside.

The standard version has 8GB RAM/12GB RAM, the Pro model has 16GB RAM, and the ultimate version has 18GB RAM. The ROG Phone 5 supports 5G, or fifth generation, allowing for faster downloads and uploads and improved gaming and other features.

The ROG Phone 5 has a light-up logo on the back. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The phone’s display is massive at 6.78-inch with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Asus says it has closely worked with Samsung on the custom AMOLED panel, which also supports HDR10+. The display is 23 per cent brighter than the previous ROG Phone, claims Asus. The screen also has a touch rate of 300Hz as well.

The ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI on top.

The ROG Phone 5 also features the fifth generation of AirTriggers that allows you to use the sides of the phone like shoulder buttons. Asus touts the AirTrigger 5 offers sensitivity and improved positioning. The virtual shoulder buttons also offer new motion control gestures, which is the newly added feature. The AirTriggers make the gameplay more immersive, especially when playing games of Call of Duty: Mobile.

Beyond the gaming-centric features and beefier specs, the phone has a surprisingly good triple camera setup, headlined by a 64MP SONY IMX686 sensor. There also two front-facing speakers for a more immersive sound. Notably, the ROG Phone 5 can also shoot 8K videos.

The ROG Phone 5 is targeted at a pro-grade mobile gamer. Its design is meant to impress hardcore mobile gamers and not the masses. At this price, the ROG Phone 5 is very much a niche gaming smartphone.