Saturday, February 20, 2021
Latest news

Asus ROG Phone 5, Nubia Red Magic 6 gaming phones launch date officially revealed

Asus ROG Phone 5 and Nubia Red Magic 6 are all set to make their debut in China in March. Read on to know more about these gaming phones.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 20, 2021 2:46:15 pm
Asus ROG Phone 5, Nubia Red Magic 6, gaming phone, asus rog, 5g phones,Asus ROG Phone 5, Nubia Red Magic 6 gaming phones launch date officially revealed

Asus ROG Phone 5 is all set to launch in China on March 10 and the event will kick off at 4:30PM IST. The company has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming gaming phone via its Weibo account. The brand has also published a dedicated Asus ROG Phone 5 launch page on its website, which says only 18 days are left for the event. Nubia is also gearing up to launch its latest Red Magic 6 gaming phone in China on March 4. Both the gaming phones are expected to offer support for 5G.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications (expected)

The Asus ROG Phone 5 new gaming phone will be a successor to the Asus ROG Phone 3 that was launched in July 2020. The India launch of Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to take place in March. Asus hasn’t confirmed any key specification of the device, but the rumour mill suggests that the flagship phone will pack a 6.78-inch display.

It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery. Asus will likely bundle a 65W fast charger in the box. The device will likely ship with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

It could be offered with up to 16GB RAM option, as suggested by a recent Geekbench listing. A recent TENAA listing hinted that there will be a triple rear camera setup, comprising of a 64MP primary sensor. The rear camera setup is housed in a horizontal camera module.

The leaked images suggest that the gaming device will feature an extra button, which could for gaming purpose. The ROG Phone 5 will arrive with a glass-aluminium unibody design. It could sport a dot matrix panel at the back with the ROG logo lit up.

Nubia Red Magic 6: Specifications (expected)

The upcoming Nubia Red Magic 6 will also draw power from Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. If leaks and rumours are to be believed, the 2021 gaming smartphone will feature a Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate.

It is tipped to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W Gallium Nitride fast charging tech. The charger is said to deliver a full charge in just 15 minutes. It is being said that Nubia will leverage the dual-battery solution for faster-charging tech.

