Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch on March 10; Here’s all you need to know

Asus ROG, the gaming division of the Taiwan-based tech giant, will be launching the ROG Phone 5 globally and in India on March 10. The gaming phone will succeed the Asus ROG Phone 3, which was one of the best gaming phones of 2020.

ROG has also revealed that the brand will also be launching new gaming accessories alongside the smartphone and gaming headsets, which will likely add to the ROG Cetra series that we saw last year. The launch will begin in India on March 10 at 4:15 pm.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Expected specifications

As per various leaks that have surfaced so far, Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch display. This is likely to be an AMOLED display with high refresh rate support and high touch sampling, which are key elements to gaming phones.

The ROG Phone 5 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Like the ROG Phone 3, we could see multiple storage variants, which, as per a Geekbench listing, could go up to 16GB RAM. We will also likely see the top variant of the phone to feature 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the camera optics, the phone is expected to sport a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 64MP main sensor and two other sensors. A recent leak by DxOmark has also suggested that the phone will feature a front-facing stereo speaker setup.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to sport some classic ROG Phone design elements like the AirTrigger buttons, twin USB Type-C charging ports, and a futuristic asymmetrical design, along with new rumoured additions like a customisable key and a new LED setup on the back of the phone that could replace the RGB lighting ROG logo.

Asus could launch some new gaming accessories alongside the phone. However, if the brand’s claims from last year are to be believed, the ROG Phone 5 accessories will also be backwards-compatible with the 2020 ROG Phone 3.

Availability

The Asus ROG Phone 5 will be available on Flipkart in India. The e-commerce website already has a dedicated page for the phone up and will sell the device exclusively.