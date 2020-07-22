scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
COVID19

How to watch Asus’ ROG Phone 3 live launch event tonight

Asus ROG Phone 3 will be officially launched today. Here's how you can watch it live at 8:15 PM IST.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 22, 2020 10:03:52 am
asus rog phone 3, rog phone 3, rog phone 3 india launch, rog phone 3 price in india, how to watch launch rog phone 3 launch, rog phone 3 The Asus ROG Phone 3 will be the world’s first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. (Image of ROG Phone 2 for representation)

Asus will debut the ROG Phone 3 in an online-only event later in the day. This will be Asus’ newest gaming-focused phone, a new crop of smartphones targeted at pro mobile gaming crowd. The ROG Phone 3 will take on the likes of iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Below are the details about the Asus ROG Phone 3 global launch event.

What time does Asus’ ROG Phone 3 launch event start?

Asus’ ROG Phone 3 global launch event starts at 8:15 PM IST on Wednesday, July 22.

Where is Asus holding the ROG Phone 3 launch event?

Asus typically holds a physical event to announce the new ROG Phone. However, this time, the company is holding an online-only event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

asus rog phone 3, rog phone 3, rog phone 3 india launch, rog phone 3 price in india, how to watch launch rog phone 3 launch, rog phone 3 A light-up ROG logo on the back of the ROG Phone 3. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

How can I stream the ROG Phone 3 online launch event?

If you plan to watch the live launch of ROG Phone 3 on a smartphone or a computer, then you will need to visit Asus India’s official YouTube channel at 8:15 PM on July 22.

Also read: Asus ROG Phone 2 review 

What to expect from the ROG Phone 3?

A lot has been said and written about the ROG Phone 3 in the past few weeks. The ROG Phone 3 will have similar designs to last year’s ROG Phone 2, but have more processing power and better camera performance, among other upgrades. Asus has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and a 6000mAh battery. Rumor has it that the top variant of the ROG Phone 3 will apparently have 16GB RAM, though we doubt Asus will bring this variant to India. The phone is also said to have a 6.59-inch AMOLED that display that will deliver a 144Hz display.

Asus may also unveil a set of compatible accessories alongside the ROG Phone 3. Reports suggest that the ROG Phone 3 will support the Nintendo DS-style TwinView Dock, and the Switch-style Kunai GamePad. Asus’ ROG Phone is a part of an ecosystem that consists of pricey proprietary accessories. The ROG Phone 3 will be exclusive to Flipkart.

