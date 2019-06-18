Asus ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz display to launch in China on July 23: Report

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is reportedly launching on July 23 in China, reports DigiTimes. The second-generation gaming smartphone will be introduced at an event in Beijing, China. The original ROG Phone, although met with critical acclaim, wasn’t a commercial success.

The report said the ROG Phone 2 will come in two variants, with the entry-level model costing 4399 Yuan (or approx Rs 44,231). The Taiwanese PC giant plans to showcase the ROG Phone 2 at ChinaJoy in Shanghai, the largest game show in mainland China.

Asus has already confirmed that it will be launching the second-generation gaming smartphone in July. The company is closely working with Tencent Games, the force behind the global smash hit PUBG, to optimise its gaming-centric smartphone.

We don’t know much about the ROG Phone 2 other than its 120Ghz display, but we expect the gaming phone to offer top-of-the-line specifications. Don’t be surprised if the ROG Phone 2 packs a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB RAM and a huge battery.

The market for dedicated gaming smartphones is on the upswing, especially in Asia. Asus, Black Shar and Razer are already selling smartphones aimed at pro mobile gamers. Tencent too is believed to launch a gaming smartphone with pre-installed games. Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone, also launched its Mate 20X smartphone aimed at mobile gamers.