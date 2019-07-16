Asus ROG Phone 2 to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus: What’s new in the chipset

Asus has announced that its upcoming ROG Phone 2 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which boasts of a higher CPU and GPU clock speeds for enhanced performance.

Advertising

Last year’s Asus ROG Phone also came with a binned Snapdragon 845 processor that ran at slightly higher clock speeds. However, the newly announced Snapdragon 855 Plus will not be exclusive to the ROG Phone like the binned Snapdragon 845 but it will be widely available to smartphone makers.

The new chipset aims to provide a better gaming experience, especially in the 5G arena. The Adreno 640 GPU in the new chipset has been clocked higher to deliver 15 per cent more performance than the standard Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The fast Kryo 485 CPU in the Snapdragon 855 Plus has been boosted to 2.96 GHz up from the 2.84GHz clock speed of the standard SD855 chipset. Other specifications of both the processor are same.

Advertising

Also read | Asus ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz display to launch in China on July 23: Report

The Snapdragon 855 Plus carries the same RAM and internal storage support as well as the X24 LTE modem. The processor also supports 5G connectivity via an external X50 modem.

Coming to the Asus ROG Phone 2, the gaming device is scheduled to launch on July 23 in China and it is reported to be priced at Yuan 4,399, which is around Rs 44,231. While not much is known about the specifications of the smartphone, Asus revealed the phone to have a screen with the 120GHz refresh rate.