Asus ROG Phone 2 launch set for July 23, will come with 120Hz display

Asus has started to send media invites for the launch of ROG Phone 2, the successor to the gaming-centric ROG Phone. The next-generation ROG Phone 2 is scheduled to be launched at an event in China on July 23.

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming device will feature a 120Hz display. For comparison, the OnePlus 7 Pro made headlines for having a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The only other phone to come with a display with such a high refresh rate is the Razer Phone 2.

Asus has also partnered with Tencent to bring custom gaming experience to the ROG Phone 2. Tencent has a number of games in the pipeline, which have been optimised to take advantage of the 120Hz display.

It was reported last month that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be launched on July 23, which has been confirmed by the media invite shared on multiple Weibo posts. The posts reveal that the gaming device will be unveiled in China on July 23, 2019.

The ROG Phone 2 will go against the gaming-centric phones launched this year that include the Nubia Red Magic 3 and the Black Shark 2. So far, Asus has not revealed anything about the arrival of ROG Phone 2 in markets outside China, but we expect the device to launch in India soon.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 has been spotted on three certifications websites– China’s 3C, Wi-Fi Alliance, and US FCC. The device is said to be priced around Yuan 4,399 (approximately Rs 44,000) for the base variant.

While there is no word on the phone’s specifications and features as of now, we can expect the phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with some kind of cooling feature.