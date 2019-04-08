Asus ROG Phone 2 launch expected in Q3 of 2019: Report

Asus plans to launch the second-generation ROG Phone sometime in the third-quarter of 2019. According to a report from Taiwan’s DigiTimes, the company will launch the ROG Phone 2 between July and September. If the information is true, the second-generation ROG Phone could be showcased at this year’s Computex trade show, which will take place in the last week of May.

The report further claims Asus may team up with Chinese internet company Tencent. It’s being said that the partnership will allow Asus to promote its ROG Phone in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. Keep in mind that Tencent owns 5 per cent stake in Bluehole, the South Korean developer behind PUBG Mobile.

In recent days, Razer has also teamed up with Tencent. The partnership will cover everything from hardware to software to services. The deal was announced just last month. The San Francisco-based company, known for making gaming accessories to high-end laptops, is rumoured to be working on a new gaming smartphone.

The first Republic of Gamers (ROG) smartphone was well praised for its edgy design and premium hardware. It is still available in India and can be purchased through Flipkart at a price of Rs 69,999. While Asus has yet to reveal any information about the second-generation gaming smartphone, it’s very likely the ROG Phone 2 will be a top-tier Android smartphone.

With the popularity of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite continue to grow, OEMs like Asus and Xiaomi have increased their focus on launching gaming-centric smartphones. It is being reported that Xiaomi-backed Black Shark will soon announce its first gaming smartphone in India.