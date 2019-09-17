Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone will launch in India on Sep 23

Asus has confirmed the arrival of the ROG Phone 2 in India on September 23. The company took to Twitter to reveal the official launch the second-generation ROG-branded gaming smartphone. The ROG Phone 2 will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Advertising

The Taiwanese company launched the ROG Phone 2 in July this year. The smartphone is aimed at pro gamers, the niche segment which is growing very fast in countries like China and Taiwan. The ROG Phone 2 succeeds the original ROG Phone, which was launched last year.

Asus ROG Phone 2 features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ (1080p) OLED display with 10-bit HDR support. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz sampling rate. The phone also sports the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, as well as up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Also read| Asus ROG Phone II first look: The world’s most powerful gaming phone is official

Advertising

The ROG Phone 2 comes with a 6,000mAh battery, a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Interestingly, Asus gives users an option to either choose ZenUI 6 or ROGUI when you initially set up the device. The company will also sell a number of accessories, alongside the ROG Phone 2 including Aeroactive 2, TwinDock 2, etc.

Asus’ ROG Phone 2 will compete against the likes of Black Shark 2, iPhone 11 and Galaxy Note 10+. Expect the smartphone to cost in the vicinity of Rs 55,000 when it launches in India next week.