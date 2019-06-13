Asus ROG Phone 2 confirmed to have 120Hz refresh rate display, launch set in July

After announcing its partnership with Tencent Games for its upcoming gaming smartphone, Asus has confirmed the first major feature of the Asus ROG Phone 2. The company posted a poster on Weibo for the Chinese fighting game ‘Under the One Man’ revealing the 120Hz screen of the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Advertising

As per the Google translation, the company announced that ‘Under the One Man’ will perfectly fit the 120Hz screen of the ROG Phone 2 to provide a more delicate and refreshing fighting experience that will be better than the previous games. It also announced that “more 120Hz popular games are coming soon”.

‘Under the One Man’ game is based on the comic book franchise of the same name. It has been published by Tencent and the company is expected to bring more games optimised for the ROG Phone 2, given it has partnered with Asus.

Normally, smartphones carry screens with 60Hz refresh rate and not so long ago, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz display. Last year, Razor Phone 2 was launched with a 120Hz display.

Advertising

The first Asus ROG Phone was launched in India last year in November. The phone is priced at Rs. 69,999 and it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 12MP+8MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera, 4,000mAh battery, and 6-inch FHD+ display. The phone clocked the processor to 2.96GHz to deliver better performance.

Also read | Honor 20 to Asus 6z: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019

Asus had already revealed that the ROG Phone 2 will be released in July this year. The phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 855 processor.