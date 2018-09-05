Asus releases update for Zenfone Max Pro M1, brings performance improvements

Asus will be rolling out the update in phases to Zenfone Max Pro M1 users. Asus will be rolling out the update in phases to Zenfone Max Pro M1 users.

Asus has started rolling out a new update for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. The update brings performance improvements to the front camera and the fingerprint sensor. The update doesn’t come bundled with an Android security patch, but the device got the August security patch in the last update.

The company has said that the update will be rolling out in phases. To check if your smartphone has received the update or not, you need to head to the settings panel, then open the system tab, after which you will need to open the system update tab, and check for updates.

If the update is available you can simply press the download and install update button, to get your smartphone up to date.

If you want to get the update immediately, you can head to Asus’s official forum, download the OTA files and install them manually by either by the fast boot method or via the custom recovery method.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Specifications

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes in three RAM/internal storage options – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: IFA 2018: Asus unveils ZenBook 15, 14, 13 and ZenBook Flip 13, 15 laptops

The phone sports a dual camera setup on the back combining a 13MP primary OmniVision sensor with f/2.2 aperture paired with a secondary 5MP camera sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include – 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd