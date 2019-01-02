Asus gives Zenfone Max Pro M1 a Rs 1,000 price cut

Asus India has announced that it will be reducing the price of its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone by Rs 1,000 across the country. The device is currently available exclusively on Flipkart and comes in three RAM/internal storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage.

The 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage which was priced at Rs 10,999 will now be available at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant earlier priced at Rs 12,999 will now be priced at Rs 11,999. Lastly, the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant earlier priced at Rs 14,999 will be available at Rs 13,999. All the prices are currently live on Flipkart as of now.

To recall, Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 earlier this year and since then has launched three more smartphones in its M-lineup of smartphones.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery.

The phone sports a dual camera setup on the back combining a 13MP primary OmniVision sensor with f/2.2 aperture paired with a secondary 5MP camera sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include – 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.