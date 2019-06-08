Asus partners up with Tencent Games, ROG Phone 2 launch soon

Asus’s gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) is partnering with Tencent Games to develop a new mobile gaming experience. The tie-up suggests that the company could have started development on its next-generation gaming smartphone, dubbed ROG Phone 2, which is expected to launch in July.

It is being said that the new ROG Phone 2 will take on Black Shark 2 and the Nubia Red Magic 3, globally. Asus announced the partnership via a post on Weibo, but is yet to divulge any major details about its future plans.

Tencent Games is a popular game development studio behind ultra-popular games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile.

It is being said that with this partnership, Asus ROG and Tencent Games will build a new content and mobile gaming experience. Tencent Games might also help Asus expand customer awareness of its ROG brand with its e-sports community.

Apart from phones, this partnership might also include development for ROG’s gaming notebooks and peripherals. According to a report by Digitimes, Asus will launch its ROG Phone 2 in Q3, 2019.

To recall, the company unveiled its ROG Phone back in June last year. The device was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with a 3D vapour-chamber cooling. It was priced at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant.