Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart: Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and more on discount

Asus smartphones will be on sale on the Flipkart during Asus OMG Days sale that will kick start from tomorrow, that is April 15 to April 18. During the sale period, Asus phones will be on a discount up to Rs 3,000.

Advertising

Apart from the discounted price, users will also be able to avail no cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv cards as well as Credit and Debit card from other banks. The following are noteworthy discounts on Asus smartphones.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus is providing a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on all models of Asus Zenfone 5Z. The 6GB/64GB model will be available for Rs 21,999 instead of the original selling price of Rs 24,999, the 6GB/128GB model will be sold for Rs 24,999 instead of Rs 27,999, and the 8GB/256GB model will be available for Rs 28,999 instead of Rs 31,999.

Zenfone Max Pro M1

All the variants of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be on a discount of Rs 500 during the Asus OMG Days sale. The 3GB/32GB version of Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available for Rs 7,499 instead of Rs 8,499, the 4GB/64GB version will be available for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 10,499, and the 6GB/64GB version will be available for Rs 11,499 instead of the original price of Rs 12,499.

Advertising

Also read | Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 and Max M2 start receiving Android 9.0 Pie OTA update

Zenfone Max M1 and Max M2

The Zenfone Max M1 will be selling at a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Asus OMG Days sale. Both the models of Zenfone Max M2 will be available at a discount of Rs 500 during the offer period. The 3GB/32GB version will be available for Rs 7,999 instead of the original selling price of Rs 8,499 whereas the 4GB/64GB version will be available for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 10,499.

Zenfone Lite L1

Asus is also providing a flat Rs 1,000 discount on Zenfone Lite L1. The phone will be available for Rs 4,999 instead of the original selling price of Rs 5,999.