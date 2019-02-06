Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart: Top offers on Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and more

Asus has kicked off its OMG Days sale in India on reaching the milestone of shipping over two million units of smartphones in 2018. The sale will go on till February 9 on Flipkart and will include discounts on a number of smartphones.

During the sale, the company is offering Zenfone Max Pro M1 with an instant discount of Rs 1,500. The 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 8,499, the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is available for Rs 10,499 and the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 12,499.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 are being offered at an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all its variants. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available in three RAM/internal storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variants, which are currently available at Rs 11,888, Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant of the Zenfone Max M2 is currently available at Rs 8,999 and its 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 10,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is being offered with an instant discount of Rs 8,000, bringing down the cost of the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant to Rs 21,999. The 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant is being offered at Rs 24,999 and the 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999.

Lastly, the Zenfone L1 is being offered with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and is available at Rs 4,999.

Along with these discounted prices the company is offering consumers up to six months of no cost EMI schemes on select banks. Flipkart is also offering customers its complete mobile protection at Rs 99 for the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 and Max M2, whereas, the same protection plan is being offered at Rs 399 to customers purchasing the Zenfone 5Z and Zenfone Lite L1.