Asus Max Pro M2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Specs comparison

Asus Max Pro M2 has been launched in India, price for which starts at Rs 12,999. The phone has Snapdragon 660 processor and a huge 5,000mAh battery. If one looks at price and specifications, the Max Pro M2 competes with the likes of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the successor to the Max Pro M1, which was launched earlier this year. It comes with upgraded cameras and processor as well as a bigger display.

We compare Asus Max Pro M2 with Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus based on price, specifications and features:

Asus Max Pro M2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Prices

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2’s price starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999. A 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which will be launched soon, will cost Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM model and 15,999 for the 6GB RAM version. Both the variants have 64GB storage.

Realme 2 Pro is priced at Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage, Rs 15,990 for 6GB RAM+64GB storage and Rs 17,990 for 8GB RAM+128GB storage respectively. Nokia 6.1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be bought at a price of Rs 15,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 also has a lower-end 3GB RAM+32GB storage model, which is more budget-friendly.

Asus Max Pro M2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Design and Display

Asus Max Pro M2 gets a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a notch on top and screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The phone has a glass back cover. Despite the 5000 mAh battery, Asus has managed to keep the phone light, and not made it too bulky.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro has a metal unibody design, and the display size is slightly smaller 6.26-inches with full HD+ resolution. The notch on top houses the two front cameras.

Redmi Note 6 Pro’s build quality is good, thanks to 6000 series aluminium. This is one of few phones in this price segment to offer P2i coating, which makes it splash-resistant.

Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. A small dewdrop-like notch on top gives it an aesthetic appeal, we said in our review. The phone sports a laminated glass design in a polycarbonate chassis, but looks stylish for its price.

Nokia 6.1 Plus also has a full HD+ resolution display but the screen size is the smallest at 5.8-inches. In our review, we said that Nokia 6.1 Plus is tough, and it uses glass both on front and the back. The design has a classic feel, which stands out and the screen is bright.

This is the first Nokia-branded phone to sport a notch on top, though there is no way to turn off the notch.

The display of all four phones are full HD+ resolution, so it really depends the screen size that one prefers.

In terms of design, Asus Max Pro M2, Realme 2 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus have glass back design, which also mean the phones will be much more slippery and prone to smudges.

Asus Max Pro M2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Camera

Asus Max Pro M2 gets dual rear camera, a combination of 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is 13MP with f/2.0 aperture and flash. It supports portrait mode as well and the company has announced that it add electronic image stabilisation for front camera via FOTA update in December.

Redmi Note 6 Pro has four cameras in total – two at the back and two on the front. The 12MP+5MP rear cameras were quite good especially in daylight performance. The 20MP+2MP selfie camera is likewise adequate. The Portrait mode on selfie camera allows for editing of the blur levels and adding studio effects to Portrait.

Realme 2 Pro has 16MP+2MP rear cameras, which impressed us with striking shots in good lighting condition. During our review period, the phone managed to take good shots in low-light as well, which is great. The front camera is 16MP.

The 16MP+5MP rear cameras on Nokia 6.1 Plus are capable of clicking good shots with excellent colours and details in bright outdoors. In low light settings, however, photos tend to look grainy and washed out.

Most budget and mid-budget phones tend to struggle with low-light performance. Among the phones, Realme 2 Pro impressed us with its cameras, especially in low-light. Outdoor photos come out good on Redmi Note 6 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus as well. We are yet to test cameras on Max Pro M2.

Asus Max Pro M2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Processor, Battery and Memory

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone can be bought in three storage configurations – 3GB RAM+32GB ROM, 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+64GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The 5,000mAh battery is the highlight, said to last for two days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM/6GB RAM + 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The device works smoothly with multi-tasking, gaming, and any other regular tasks. The 4,000mAh battery should easily last a day or more depending on one’s usage.

Realme 2 Pro packs the same Snapdragon 660 processor. It can be bought in three storage models – 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The phone functions seamlessly with it multi-tasking, running graphic-intensive games as well as taking photos and editing in Snapseed.

The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, which lasted for more than a day with moderate usage during our review period.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor, same as Redmi Note 6 Pro. It is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone delivers decent performance and the battery life on the Nokia 6.1 Plus is great.

During our review period, the 3,060mAh battery lasted for a day on single charge with close to three hours of music, browsing the web, playing games and watching YouTube videos.