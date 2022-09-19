scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Asus launches ROG Phone 6D with MediaTek processor: Here’s what’s new

The ASUS ROG Phone 6D is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 6DThis is the first time a ROG Phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset. (Image Source: Asus)

In the last few years, Asus has contributed greatly to the development of gaming phones with its flagship ROG series. These no-compromise smartphones have fast response times, dedicated game triggers, wired headphone jacks and even cooling accessories.

Now, the Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturer has launched the ROG Phone 6D. While the ROG Phone 6 had a Snapdragon processor, the latest from Asus has a MediaTek chipset.

Powered by the Dimensity 9000+, the ROG Phone 6D has a 6.78-inch OLED screen that offers a 165Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the Snapdragon-powered ROG Phone 6. The rear of the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor backed by a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 5MP macro lens, while the selfie camera has a 12MP sensor.

Coming to internals, the phone offers up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Asus ROG Phone 6D is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and can be charged using the USB Type-C port on the bottom of the phone or the other one on the left edge. Also, Asus has ensured that the ROG Phone 6 accessories are compatible with the ROG Phone 6D.

Running on Android 12 out of the box, Asus has promised two OS upgrades and two years of security updates. Currently, the ROG Phone 6D is available for pre-order for £799 (approx Rs 72,500) with the device estimated to ship sometime in October. However, there is no word if the phone will be coming to the Indian market.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:35:45 pm
