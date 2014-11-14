Asus launches 3 new Transformer devices starting at Rs 19,999

Asus has launched the Transformer Flip Book, Transformer T200 and Transformer Pad TF103. Asus has launched the Transformer Flip Book, Transformer T200 and Transformer Pad TF103.

Asus has announced three new additions to its Transformer series of devices today. The new additions include- Asus Transformer 15.6-inch Flip Book with 360-degree rotating touchscreen, Transformer T200 2-in-1 laptop with 11.6-inch tablet and Transformer Pad TF103 tablet.

The Transformer Flip Book Flip is available with Intel Core i3 and i5 processors at Rs 47,999 and Rs 53,999 respectively. The Flip Book TP550LD is 15.6-inch Windows 8.1 laptop which comes with a hinge design that enables the screen to be set at any angle between zero and 360 degrees. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce NV 820M discrete graphics with 2GB of video memory.

Asus Transformer Book T200 is a 11.6-inch Windows tablet which comes with a detachable keyboard. The Transformer Book T200 features Intel Z3775 Bay Trail processor and is priced at Rs 35,999.

The Asus Transformer Pad TF103 is a 10.1-inch mobile entertainment tablet with Intel Atom Z2560 processor (up to 1.6GHz, dual-core) priced at Rs 19,999.

