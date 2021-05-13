Asus’ latest flagship ZenFone 8 is an answer to the iPhone 12 mini

Not Samsung, but Asus is giving a tough fight to Apple with a compact flagship smartphone. On Wednesday, Asus unveiled its ZenFone 8 with a 5.9-inch display and a Snapdragon 888 processor. Experts say the ZenFone 8 is the only flagship-grade Android smartphone that can compete against Apple’s iPhone 12 mini. The launch of the ZenFone 8 is a constant reminder that there is a large customer base that still wants one-handed smartphones but without compromising on the performance.

The ZenFone 8 is a premium smartphone and it shows in its design language. It has a curved matte glass back and matching aluminum trim. Yes, it’s compact and easily fits in one hand. It’s also pocketable, reassuring our faith in small-sized smartphones. It also got an IP68 water/dust resistance rating. The phone sports a 5.9-inch 1080p OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, the hardware is top-notch. You will find a Snapdragon 888 processor, along with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The ZenFone 8 has two rear cameras: a 64MP wide-angle lens with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide. There’s a 12MP selfies camera on the front. In addition, the phone’s 4000mAh battery promises to last a day on a single charge. It supports 30W wired charging with the included charger, but it doesn’t support wireless charging. Also, add dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device comes with ZenUI 8 built on top of Android 11.

Asus’ flagship looks promising at least on paper – a powerful compact smartphone with a 120Hz screen, support for 5G, a super-fast processor and a 4000mAh battery. The Zenfone 8 will be available in Europe starting at €599 (or approx Rs 53,257). The India launch of the ZenFone 8 has been canceled for now due to the growing cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The Taiwanese company is also launching the ZenFone 8 Flip, which is essentially a refreshed version of ZenFone 7 Pro. It boasts a much larger 6.67-inch screen 1080p OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, it lacks an IP rating. Of course, the highlight of the phone is its flip-out camera setup, featuring a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The Flip will be available in Europe from €799 (or approx 71,030).