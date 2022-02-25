Asus 8Z launching in India on February 28: All we know so far

Asus India is launching the Asus 8Z in the county on February 28. The Asus Z-series phones are known for their sleek, compact body, without compromising on power, and Asus has promised that the experience will be similar with the 8Z.

The brand announced the launch earlier today on Twitter, mentioning an “unparalleled performance into a compact sleek body.” The phone launch event on February 28 is set to kick off at 12 noon.

Your wait for the perfect phone is over! We’re bringing you unparalleled performance into a compact sleek body.

Catch India’s IronMan @milindrunning talk about the #ASUS8z at its launch on 28th Feb, 12PM. Set a reminder now: https://t.co/S7fTt4PFBz #BigOnPerformanceCompactInSize pic.twitter.com/jsf3Zi2X9o — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 25, 2022

Asus 8Z: What we know so far

In the global market, where the Z-series is actually the Zenfone series, the Asus Zenfone 8 was announced back in May 2021. The device is now coming to India almost a year later.

The Asus 8Z could be a rebranded Zenfone 8 and hence, carry the same specifications. This includes a 5.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, along with support for Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and 120Hz refresh rate. The compact HDR10+ certified display also gets a peak brightness of 1100 nits and 240Hz touch sampling.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and comes with up to 16GB rAM and 256GB storage, although we may see different storage variants with the 8Z in India.

There is also a dual-camera on the back with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide sensor which also takes macro shots. There is a punch-hole cutout on the front of the phone housing a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm headphone port. The Zenfone 8 was also launched in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colours, and we could see these two colours come to the 8Z as well.