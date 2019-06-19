Asus 6Z with flip-up camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus has launched the Asus 6Z, its latest flagship smartphone that will take on the likes of OnePlus 7 series and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. The Taiwanese company didn’t cut many corners with this model, which it hopes will be a success in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Asus 6Z starts at Rs 31,999 and will go on sale through Flipkart from June 26.

The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model is priced at Rs 34,999 and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model is priced at Rs 39,999.

The 6Z is Asus’ first smartphone to use a motorized flip-up camera module. There is no notch or punch hole display on the front display. This really helps the smartphone to achieve a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The flip-up camera module, which is perhaps the highlight of the phone, consists of a 48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.79 sensor and a 13MP 125° ultra-wide lens. One can control the angle of the flip-up camera up to 180 degrees. There is also a G-sensor to detect if the device is dropped, and returns the camera module to a safe position to prevent any impact damage.

The 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1080 pixels) IPS display boasts 600 nits of brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Another major highlight of the Asus 6Z which consumers might be interested in is its huge 5,000mAh battery life. The company claims the battery life can last up to 2 days on a single charge. The 6Z can be charged quickly with Quick Charge 4.0 (18W) but lacks wireless charging support.

Other specifications of the Asus 6Z include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6/8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage space with microSD support up to 2TB, Android 9.0 Pie with ZenUI 6, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB-C port, three slots for two nano-SIM cards and 1 microSD card, NFC, stereo dynamic speakers, a headphone jack, and a smart key for activating Google Assistant. Unfortunately, it’s not water resistant like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone XR.