Asus 6Z OTA update brings multiple camera enhancements along with other improvements

Asus has started rolling out a new over the air (OTA) update with the build number 16.1220.1906.167 for Asus 6Z. The update brings a number of camera improvements for both the hardware and software along with other improvements like call quality, power consumption and more. The update is being rolled out in phases to avoid server congestion.

The update brings an India specific change, which is that it optimises the system translation feature for Indian languages.

According to the changelog, the flip camera mechanism has been improved, allowing it to function in a more optimised manner. Other camera improvements include movement optimisation for capturing Panorama shots, EIS (electronic image stabilisation) has been upgraded to eliminate jitters more effectively.

Super Night Mode has also been updated, which will now allow users to capture low-light shots with a higher level of details and better noise reduction.

With the update, the company has added a retract camera button to the quick settings, which allows users to retract the flip camera module in case it has not retracted properly. Call quality has also been improved along with the addition of Mobile Manager and Clean-up system apps

Touch response sounds have also been improved along with the introduction of a dedicated toggle in the Sound Settings page, which allows users to enable or disable the touch sounds. Other improvements include software tweaks to deliver a longer battery life and overall system stability.