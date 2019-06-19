Asus 6Z (Zenfone 6) India Launch LIVE Updates: Event starts at 12:30 pm, how to watch

Asus 6Z (Zenfone 6) India Launch LIVE Updates: Event starts at 12:30 pm, how to watchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/asus-6z-india-launch-today-live-updates-price-specifications-features-availability-offer-5787952/
Asus 6Z (Zenfone 6) Price in India, Specifications, Features, India Launch Live Streaming Updates: Asus is set to launch its flagship device Asus 6Z in India today at an event in New Delhi. The phone features a unique dual flip camera setup.
Asus 6Z Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Asus is all set to launch the Asus 6Z in India today. The smartphone is the rebranded version of the Asus Zenfone 6 that it launched in Europe. It features a dual flip camera setup of 48MP + 13MP that can be rotated by 180 degrees to act as both rear cameras and front cameras.
The Asus flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and its pricing starts at EUR 499 (around Rs. 38,800) in Europe for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The India pricing and availability of the Asus 6Z will be unveiled at the launch event.
Asus 6Z is scheduled to launch today in India at 12:30 pm IST. The phone has already been launched in Europe as Asus Zenfone 6 and it features the first of its kind flip camera setup that rotates the dual rear camera setup of 48MP+13MP by 180 degress to turn it into the front cameras. The flagship device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.
At the launch event, Asus will unveil the pricing of the device in India. It is priced at EUR 499 (around Rs. 38,800) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in Europe whereas the high-end variant of 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at EUR 599 (around Rs. 46,600). The phone will be sold via Flipkart in India.
