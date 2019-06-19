Asus 6Z (Zenfone 6) India Launch LIVE Updates: Event starts at 12:30 pm, how to watch

Asus 6Z Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Asus is all set to launch the Asus 6Z in India today. The smartphone is the rebranded version of the Asus Zenfone 6 that it launched in Europe. It features a dual flip camera setup of 48MP + 13MP that can be rotated by 180 degrees to act as both rear cameras and front cameras.

The Asus flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and its pricing starts at EUR 499 (around Rs. 38,800) in Europe for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The India pricing and availability of the Asus 6Z will be unveiled at the launch event.