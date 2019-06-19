Asus 6Z India launch today: Expected price, launch time, how to watch livestream

Asus is all set to launch the Asus 6Z, the rebranded version of Asus Zenfone 6 in India today. The smartphone has already been launched in Europe and it will be unveiled in the country today at an event in New Delhi. Since the phone has already been launched, the specifications and features of the device are already out there. The main takeaway from the launch event will be its pricing and first sale date.

Asus 6Z will be sold via Flipkart. The e-commerce portal already has a dedicated site for the smartphone where it teases the features of the device like the full-screen display without a notch or punch-hole, the flip camera which makes the 48MP+13MP dual rear camera also act as the dual front camera, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor powering the device.

Asus launched its flagship device as Asus Zenfone 6 in Europe in May but days ahead of its formal launch in India, the company faced a court order that restrained it to use the Zen and ZenFone branding. So, Asus decided to introduce the ZenFone 6 as the Asus 6Z in the Indian market.

Asus 6Z India launch: Time and how to watch live stream

Asus 6Z is scheduled to launch in India today on Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Taiwanese company will stream the launch event live at its official social channels including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The event will also be livestreamed at Flipkart. We have also embedded the video above, so you can watch the live stream right here. Alternatively, you can catch the live updates of the event at the indianexpress.com.

Asus 6Z expected price

As already mentioned, Asus will unveil the India pricing of its flagship device at the event but the company is expected to offer the Asus 6Z close to its European price that starts at EUR 499 (around Rs. 38,800) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Asus 6Z is priced at EUR 559 (around Rs. 43,500), whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 599 (around Rs. 46,600).

Asus 6Z specifications

Asus 6Z (or the Asus Zenfone 6 in Europe) features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ full-screen display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone sports a dual camera setup — 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture clubbed with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor — that can rotate 180 degrees to act as both rear and front camera. Asus 6Z carries a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and sports a 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.