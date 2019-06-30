Asus 6Z 128GB, 256GB storage variant to go on sale tomorrow: Price, offer

Asus launched the Asus 6Z smartphone in India on June 19, 2019, after it unveiled the device as Asus Zenfone 6 in Spain last month. The flagship device from the Taiwanese company comes in three variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. While the base variant went for sale in India earlier this week, the higher variants will go for sale in the country tomorrow on July 1.

Asusu 6Z is available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart for Rs 31,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 34,999 on the platform, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage model will be available for Rs 39,999.

Customers buying the device from Flipkart are eligible for a five per cent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and complete mobile protection plan by Flipkart for a year for Rs 99.

Asus 6Z specifications, features

Asus 6Z is the first phone from Asus to sport a motorized flip camera that enables the camera module to be used as both the rear and front cameras. The flip camera module also gives control to the angle of the flip.

The camera setup on the Asus 6Z features a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture clubbed with a 13MP ultrawide lens with 125 degrees field of view. The phone features a full-screen 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS display with 2,340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 600 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top.

Asus 6Z sports a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 (18W). The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and runs Android 9 Pie with ZenUI 6 on top. The phone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, stereo dynamic speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.