AR Glasses to Tile-like object tracker: Everything Apple didn’t announce at the iPhone 11 event

At its annual fall event held at the company’s California headquarters, Apple showed off a lot of new devices, including three new iPhone 11 models, Apple Watch Series 5 and a 10.2-inch entry-level iPad. As expected, the iPhone 11 drew everyone’s interest, thanks to it’s aggressive $699 (Rs 49,896) pricing. Along with the new iPhones, Apple also announced a $4.99 monthly cost for the Apple Arcade gaming service and Apple TV+ video service.

Advertising

But despite an action-packed Apple event, Tim Cook and team did not show us the long-rumoured augmented reality glasses. Also, there was no sign of a Tile-like tracking device or the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That’s fine. It just means that there will be another big event coming up, where the company could announce these devices.

Here is a list of devices that were absent from Apple’s September 10 event.

Apple AR Glasses

Apple was supposed to tease a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses at its recently held fall event in Cupertino, California, but it chose not to introduce its first-ever smartglasses. There are multiple theories circulating around the absence of Apple’s AR Glasses at the iPhone 11 event. Some say the glasses are not ready yet, others believe the development of AR Glasses was put in hold earlier this year. Looks like we need to wait for WWDC 2020 to know more about Apple’s AR Glasses.

Advertising

Also read| Apple iPhone 11 first impression: The camera looks good

Apple TV box

Despite launching a video service and a new gaming-related subscription service, Apple did not show us an updated version of Apple TV. Just before the event, there were reports that claimed that the company would launch a new Apple TV with A12 Bionic chipset. But Apple apparently decided not to launch the Apple TV box. Instead, Apple announced that it will bring Apple TV+ video service to major smart TVs from rival brands.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro was another device we had anticipated Apple to launch at the iPhone 11 event. We already know Apple has been working on a 16-inch MacBook Pro for professional users. The upcoming notebook will be the first one to ditch the Butterfly keyboard. There have been rumours that Apple may introduce the 16-inch MacBook Pro at Apple’s possible October event.

HomePod Mini

The HomePod, Apple’s answer to Google Home and Amazon Echo, has never seemed to catch on. Its $299 price is too expensive for most users who are keen on to pick a smart speaker. A cheaper HomePod Mini has been rumoured for a while, a smart speaker that could undercut the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot– both on pricing and audio quality. The smart speaker, however, didn’t get a mention at the fall event. It is a possibility that Apple is still working on a miniature version of Home Mini.

Also read|Apple iPhone 11 is here: But is it the right time to buy iPhone XR in India?

Apple TAG

Apple was expected to launch a Tile-like device, an object tracker that cold allow users to locate their keys and luggage bags. But Apple CEO Tim Cook made no mention of such product at the event, although the new iPhone 11 comes with a new U1 chip that uses ultra-wideband tech to locate other U1-equipped devices. This shows that Apple is indeed working on a Tile-like object tracker. Maybe we should not lose our hopes just yet.