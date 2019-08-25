Apple’s September event expectations: Three new iPhone 11 models, Watch Series 5

September is coming, which means Apple will hold its high-profile event at the company’s California headquarters. Even though Apple hasn’t issued invites for the event so it’s not fully confirmed, but all the reports and leaks point out at September 10 announcement for the iPhone 11 lineup. It’s also likely to debut a new version of Apple Watch, which will reportedly come in titanium and ceramic cases.

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s rumoured September 10 event.

Three new iPhones 11 models

By now it’s almost clear that Apple is preparing to launch at least three new iPhones at its September event, including the standard iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The entry-level model, a sequel to the iPhone XR, is expected to be called the iPhone 11. The updated iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are said to be called the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Feature-wise, all three new iPhones will reportedly have the same design and the controversial notch isn’t going anywhere. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro will come with an updated processor, as well as a significant update to Face ID.

As has been reported in the past, the iPhone 11 will come with an LCD display. This could be the last iPhone to come with an LCD display, as Apple will likely to use an OLED display in the next so-called budget Phone, due in 2020. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro will get an OLED panel, just as the last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The base model, the iPhone 11, is expected to come with a dual rear-camera setup. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, are thought to have a triple rear-camera (wide-angle, telephoto and ultra-wide lens) setup housed in a square-shaped module. Multiple reports have confirmed this, including Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says a triple-camera lens on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the highlight. Gurman suggests the iPhone’s new camera software will able to take three images simultaneously from each other lenses and combine them together to create high-resolution images. Plus, there will be new additions to improve the quality of video in the iPhone’s camera app, like live retouching.

Apple Watch Series 5

Last year the Cupertino company introduced the Apple Watch Series 4 and this year, it’s time for a brand new Apple Watch Series 5. No price for guessing. Apple will indeed launch the next-generation smartwatch, but don’t expect the watch to be radically different from its predecessor. Look, the Apple Watch Series 4 is so good that the company doesn’t need to launch a new watch at all this year.

And if reports have anything to go by, the next Apple Watch will look exactly like last year’s model, barring a new processor inside and a few minor changes. A leaked image of Apple Watch Series 5 was published by Slashleaks and it showed the smartwatch running watchOS 6 with a model number of A2157. The same model A2157, however, was found in a filing made by Apple with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Honestly, the watch carrying a model number A2157 doesn’t look any different from the existing Apple Watch Series 4.

If the new model does exist, then it would come with titanium and ceramic cases. As leaked recently, images within watchOS 6 beta revealed references to titanium and ceramic finishes. It would be for the first time Apple will launch the Apple Watch in a ceramic case.

Nevertheless, watchOS 6 will come to both Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 4. The software will bring a number of new features, including a dedicated App store, new health features, noise app and the cycle tracking feature.