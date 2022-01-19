Apple’s next iPhone could be called the iPhone SE+ 5G, may launch before April

Rumours have now suggested for a while that Apple is working on a new iPhone SE model that will succeed the iPhone SE 2020. The new iPhone SE, is set to be the first SE-series device to feature 5G support, and now we finally may know what Apple is going to call it.

The next iPhone SE model is set to be called the iPhone SE+ 5G, as per reports. A new tweet by Ross Young, CEO of display market intelligence firm Display Supply Chain Consultants suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will indeed be called the iPhone SE+ 5G.

Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7″ LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7″ or a 6.1″ display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7″. May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 17, 2022

If the name actually turns out to be official, perhaps it would denote the fact that the new device will be an iPhone SE ‘plus’ 5G, which would be fitting since it seems Apple won’t be changing much in the device over its 2020 iteration, especially the design.

Recent reports have suggested that the new iPhone SE will still feature the same old iPhone 8-like design. The device is expected to look exactly like the current iPhone SE, featuring a similar 4.7-inch screen, thick bezels, Touch ID scanner and single rear camera. The only major upgrade we could expect is a new chip 5G-enabled chip.

When could the iPhone SE+ 5G launch?

A report by research firm TrendForce also suggests that the new iPhone SE+ 5G could launch in the first quarter of 2022, which means it could likely debut at Apple’s Spring 2022 event. This expected launch date also aligns well with previous rumours around the phone’s launch.

Apple is also expected to launch some other products at the event. This includes a new iPad Pro and Mac mini. While there is no exact date for the spring event yet, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests we could see one in March or April this year. If that is the case, more official information on the same should be out soon.