Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 series to come with always-on display? Here is what we know

Apple’s 2021 iPhones may pack always-on displays similar to Apple’s Watch, as per a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The said feature has been a part of Android smartphones for a while now. Additionally analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also stated earlier this year that the new iPhone Pro models that are set to launch this year will pack LTPO displays and 120Hz refresh rates. Here is everything you should know about the upcoming iPhones.

Apple next iPhone-series may come with an always-on display, a smaller notch on the screen, better video recording, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a faster A15 chip as per reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. To recall, this isn’t the first time Apple is said to have been working on always-on screens for upcoming iPhones.

According to an earlier report, tipster Max Weinbach had hinted that Apple may be planning to use low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) similar to its Watches on future iPhones. Another earlier report by Bloomberg stated that “at least one” of the four new iPhones will pack an LTPO display.

Apple iPhone 13 is expected to pack a ultra-wide lens with autofocus, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s investor note, which was first reported by 9to5mac. This will mark a change from the current iPhone 12 Pro series, where the ultra-wide camera has fixed-focus, and cannot focus on a specific object.

If the prediction by the analyst comes to be true, next generation iPhone users will be able to focus using the ultra-wide camera just like with the wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The analyst also believes that the ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 13 Pro will have six elements, instead of five.

According to Kuo’s research note, the iPhone Pro models of this year will pack the upgraded ultra-wide lens. He further adds that Apple is expected to bring the same improvements to all iPhone models next year.