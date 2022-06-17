Apple’s new entry-level iPad could be even more exciting than we thought

Apple hasn’t dramatically updated the entry-level iPad’s design or made it at par with the iPad Air in terms of performance. But wait until the fall of 2022, when Apple is likely to release a refreshed iPad with some major upgrades. According to a report from 9to5Mac, the next generation of entry-level iPad will get more than modest upgrades. So what are we hearing? A lot, actually.

Although there is no information on whether Apple has any plans to tweak the design of the base iPad, the company could increase the display size to 10.5 or 10.9-inches. In fact, sources close to 9to5Mac claim the new entry-level iPad will feature a Retina Display of the same resolution as the iPad Air’s display. New screen size could appeal to students or anyone who spent a lot of time working on presentations or consuming a lot of multimedia content.

The report also sheds light on Apple’s plans to add a USB-C port instead of Lightning on the base iPad. Apple has been slowly upgrading iPads to USB-C. Lightning did its job, but it’s time to move to USB-C, which is also reversible. and is capable of faster data output. Apple’s other devices like the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini and MacBook Pro all switched to USB-C.

There’s also talk of 5G connectivity coming to the entry-level iPad. Wireless carriers in the US and Europe have already started offering 5G services and companies like Apple, OnePlus and Samsung already have 5G-enabled smartphones. The popularity of Apple’s most affordable iPad, however, will no doubt will help popularise 5G networks. Also, the 10th generation iPad will be powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the same processor that powers the 4th gen iPad Air.

It’s way too early to declare any rumoured features of the 2022 entry-level iPad are a lock. But considering the report comes from 9to5Mac, the rumours have more weight. All these new features will no doubt make the base iPad more powerful and useful, but will they be enough to beat the iPad Air in performance. Probably not.

Not else is known about the entry-level iPad at this point. Starting at $329, the entry-level iPad continues to be the most affordable iPad on the market.

A new 15-inch MacBook may get released in 2023

A new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that a new 15-inch MacBook Air is in the works that may arrive in the second quarter of 2023, featuring the M2 and M2 Pro chips. Mark Gurman’s report corroborates Kuo’s inside scoop on the upcoming 15-inch MacBook, who also predicts Apple will launch a 15-inch MacBook in the coming months.