Apple’s new A16 chip could be exclusive to the high-end iPhone 14 Pro models

In a tweet, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed that Apple will be featuring the new A16 Bionic chip only on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Standard iPhone 14 models will retain the last-gen A15 chip from the iPhone 13.

If true, this would be the first time in almost a decade that the company has divided the flagship phone’s specs, in terms of processor type. In 2013, Apple had released the iPhone 5S with the A7 chip, while the cheaper 5C model came with the year-old A6 chipset.

Additionally, Kuo claims that all four models of the iPhone 14 will sport 6GBs of RAM, with both higher-end devices (Pro and Pro Max) featuring the upgraded LPDDR5 memory. The base iPhone 14 and 14 Max, however, will be equipped with the LPDDR 4x type memory.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Kuo also suggests that both the iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max versions will feature a 6.7-inch display, while the base and Pro models come with a 6.1-inch. This would also mark the first time Apple has offered the Pro-size display in a cheaper, non-Pro device.

Previous leaks had stated that the Pro Max model will be featuring an OLED display, provided by LG. The company would be differentiating models, purely by specifications, such as the camera and the 120Hz ProMotion display.

While Apple still has not formally announced the iPhone 14 lineup, 3D renders indicated that the device will resemble a blend between the iPhone 4 and iPhone 12’s design, featuring flat edges that have a glass finish. They are also expected to lose its infamous camera bump via the flush glass back that lays over the lenses. The front screen is also said to be featuring a notch for the selfies camera.