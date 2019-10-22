Apple’s latest iOS 13 update causing Ultra Wideband to fail on new iPhone 11 series: Report

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max users are reporting a failure with the Ultra Wideband on their devices after updating to iOS 13.1.1 and iOS 13.1.2 in some cases. Apple’s iOS 13 was pushed out on September 19, but it has already seen a number of other supplementary updates with bug fixes being pushed out in quick succession to deal with the spate of issues.

The latest update is iOS 13.1.3, but it does not look like this one solves the Ultra Wideband problem on iPhone 11. According to wccftech.com Apple iPhone 11 users have posted about the issue on Apple’s forums, Reddit and MacRumors forums highlighting the hardware failure.

Some users have also posted screenshots highlighting the failure message, which says that the device cannot use the ultra wideband until the iPhone has been updated. Apple is yet to issue a statement on this. The Ultra Wideband is a new technology on the latest iPhone 11 series. It allows iPhone 11 users to AirDrop files to another iPhone 11 user by just pointing the device in their direction.

One users posted that they saw the issue after updating to iOS 13.1.1 on their iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple forum has several comments on the post, with other iPhone 11 users also pointing out that they got a similar message.

It has also been reported that in some cases, some Apple Stores gave these users a new iPhone 11 after they reported the problem. Replacement of the device would indicate that the U1 chip had suffered a hardware failure, notes the report. On Reddit, users posted they got the message after installing the iOS 13.2 beta 3 update.

What is Ultra Wideband technology on the iPhone 11?

According to Apple’s description page for the iPhone 11, the new devices come with an Apple‑designed U1 chip, which relies on Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness. The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all come with this dedicated chip.

What this means is that the iPhone 11 is able to understand its precise location in relation to other U1‑equipped Apple devices, which are nearby. The U1 chip allows iPhone 11 users to point their iPhone 11 toward someone else’s, and then the AirDrop feature will prioritise that particular device to allow faster file sharing.

Apple’s Ultra Wideband technology is also expected to power its future ’tile’ device, which will be used to locate and tag items like keychains, etc.